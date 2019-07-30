The July 30 R-C Morning Report

A Lew Hymers cartoon on display at the Nevada State Museum encouraging Nevadans to contribute to the war effort.

Genoa, Nev. — NV Energy representatives will be hosting an open house at the Genoa Town Hall 4-7 p.m. today as part of their public safety outage management program. We’ve had a couple of outages in Douglas over the past months, but none of them have been related to this.

The state will be doing night work on Highway 395 in the Pine Nuts over the next couple of days. Me? I prefer traversing that area when the sun is up.

I confirmed there was a fatal motorcycle collision 8 p.m. Sunday on the Lake side of Kingsbury, but I haven’t received much detail, yet. I hope to see that today.

A shaky June left the Stateline casinos down nearly 2 percent for the fiscal year. According to figures released by the state this morning, the casinos saw a 12 percent dip in revenues during the month and a 1.79 percent decrease compared to 2018-19.

If you thought it was hotter than the forecast on Monday, you were right. We hit 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s high temperature is forecast to be 91 degrees under sunny skies with the wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph in the afternoon

