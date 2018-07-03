The July 3 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The R-C took a heck of a hit on Monday. My thanks go out to my friends and former colleagues for all their hard work. Their efforts will be celebrated as we continue to publish.

The R-C's key strength has always been this community, and that's not going to change. Please be patient with us while we make this transition.

Gardnerville Town Board members will be tackling speeding through its neighborhoods at its 4:30 p.m. today. The town board meets in its offices at 1407 Main St.

Recommended Stories For You

Wednesday is Fourth of July and pretty much everything official will be closed, including The R-C. The Morning Report will be dark that day, but I'll be back on Thursday.

It hit 95 degrees on Monday. The forecast is for high 80s today, but don't be surprised if it's hotter. It will be breezy with west winds 10-15 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com