The July 3 R-C Morning Report

The new banner goes up at Big Daddy's in Gardnerville on Monday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

0703rcam

Genoa, Nev. — They hung the new sign for Big Daddy’s Bikes and Brews on Monday evening. Or at least took down the old sign and hung a banner. Owner Keith Hart is hosting a grand opening 4:30 p.m. Friday after the Fourth.

The splash pad in Minden Park has been pretty popular with the under 10 set, but is apparently a little too splashy. Town Board members will discuss doing some work to reduce the water overspray 5:30 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall.

I’m following up on the Sunday fatal north of Walker and the crash at 50 and Lakeview from Tuesday today. If you’re on the road over the next couple of days, be careful out there.

If you’ve business with the government or The Record-Courier, come by today because we’ll be closed for the Fourth of July. The paper will still be delivered, and I’ll be around digitally, and out figuratively showing the flag at a couple of the holiday events.

It looks like we’re going to have a nice couple of days with high temperatures in the low 80s and lows in the mid-40s. Expect the Zephyr to put in an appearance in the afternoons out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com