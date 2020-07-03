The July 3, 2020, R-C Morning Report

What I think is an egret is reflected in the water off Foothill Road south of Genoa.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Highway 395 didn’t reopen fully until around 11 p.m. Thursday after the Jake’s Fire, which was first reported around 4:30 p.m. While firefighters made relatively short work of the 4.6-acre fire, it was so close to the highway they required traffic control.

The three-day Fourth of a July weekend opened with at least two car wrecks, a bar fight and at least two arrests related to driving under the influence on Thursday. That doesn’t bode well for the rest of the weekend. Be careful out there.

Douglas got a break on the coronavirus front on Thursday with no new cases, but no new recoveries either. Douglas has 20 of the 96 active cases across the four counties where Carson City Health and Human Services serves as public health officer. There are 10 people hospitalized with the virus across four-county region.

While there aren’t any formal celebrations for the Fourth, there are still lots of things to do. The Minden splash pad was getting a lot of use on Thursday, and will be available through the weekend.

Expect sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees today, rising to 87 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. The Washoe Zephyr will pick up at 10-15 mph in the afternoons, gusting to 30 mph through the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com