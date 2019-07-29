The July 29 R-C Morning Report

These little guys came out on Saturday evening. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — The fawns are out along the foothills, which means they’ll occasionally be crossing the roads. I know those of us who live through there would appreciate it if folks would slow down a little bit.

Chase International Property Management, 1644 Highway 395, Suite 106, is cutting the ribbon on its new office in Minden. The chamber will be out with the big scissors and roll of ribbon at 3 p.m. today.

I’m still working the three wrecks from Thursday. The collision at Pickets Junction in Alpine County resulted in seven people being transported to Barton Memorial. The two in the Pine Nuts resulted in two people being transported.

Friday’s rainstorm resulted in the cancellation of Movies in the Park while I wasn’t looking. A weather spotter reported .74 inches of heavy rainfall between noon and 7 p.m. Friday. Down near the state line on Foothill they received .67 inches. Minden only reported a tenth of an inch of rain from the storm.

Today could tie for hottest so far this season, which at 94 degrees isn’t saying that much. The record for today is 103 degrees. Expect sunny skies with a high near 94 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com