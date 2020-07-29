The July 29, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Heavy equipment is working near Painted Rock above Johnson Lane on Tuesday.

John Hefner

Genoa, Nev. — Free community coronavirus testing is being conducted 8-11 a.m. today at Douglas High School, located on Highway 88 near County Road. The last round of tests saw people lining up early, but it might be a good plan to spread out a little. I know folks who turned up after 9:30 a.m. who didn’t face quite the line.

A half-dozen new Douglas cases were reported on Tuesday, including people in nearly every age group. Douglas hasn’t had any deaths, but there are some folks from the county who’ve been hospitalized.

It will be more than a month before a judge rules in a lawsuit to overturn Douglas County commissioners decision against a meat processing plant on the old Storke Dairy in Centerville. Senior Judge Janet Berry gave attorneys homework due by Aug. 27 and said she wanted to watch the November hearing before issuing a ruling.

Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley and Librarian Amy Dodson issued a joint statement on Tuesday regarding the inclusion of the hashtag #blacklivesmatter in a diversity statement proposed to the Douglas County Library Board.

A gravel mining operation near Painted Rock above Johnson Lane appears to be on Bureau of Indian Affairs land. Besides concerns for the truck traffic through the neighborhood, some have expressed their worries that the landmark will be removed.

It will be sunny and hot today, and every day for the next week with highs in the mid-90s with the Zephyr picking up in the afternoon at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

