The July 28, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — The Douglas County Library Board of Trustees does not want to defund the police, or anyone else for that matter. Their meeting set for 10 a.m. today was cancelled after someone took issue with a draft of a diversity statement, which Librarian Amy Dodd said “was intended to express that the Library is inclusive and that we serve everyone equally. We have and always will welcome everyone to the Library.”

The sixth red flag warning so far this fire season certainly didn’t end with a bang. There were some good lightning strikes up in the mountains in Alpine County, but so far no smokes.

We learned that an East Fork medical crew had contact with someone who had the coronavirus on Sunday. These encounters are going to become more frequent as the virus spreads.

I heard someone’s mining gravel out near Painted Rock along Sunrise Pass Road just this side of Juniper Valley. That’s mostly BLM land, but there are a few private parcels and some Washoe Tribe land to the east. I’ll see what I can pin down.

The Minden-Johnson Lane ZIP Code saw a big jump in active cases over the past four days with 10, while Gardnerville went up by six cases and the Ranchos by four. Douglas has 40 active cases and 104 recoveries. Douglas has a few people in the hospital and on ventilators.

We’re looking at a break from the thunderstorms for the next week or so, according to the forecast with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 90s. Expect the Zephyr to pick up out of the west 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph in the afternoon.

