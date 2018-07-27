The July 27 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The collapse of the Sierra Shadows cottonwood is a reminder that these older trees are fairly fragile. That's why Minden took them down from around the park.

The Dangberg Historic Home Ranch will be busy on Saturday with authors Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey talking about the Genoa cemetery at 10 a.m. and wrapping up the day with a musical jamboree 4-7 p.m.

For those with more erudite tastes, the TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony is performing tonight at Carson Valley United Methodist Church at 7. Or you could go to the Gardnerville showing of "Despicable Me 3" at Heritage Park.

The forecast calls for hazy conditions and a high temperature of 99 degrees. The wind will pick up later at 5-10 mph out of the west.

