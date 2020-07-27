The July 27, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A red sunset on Saturday evening.

Tim Berube/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County added 14 cases to the coronavirus list over the weekend with eight on Saturday and six on Sunday, bringing us to 140 cases total with 103 recoveries. There have been 54 new cases over the past 14 days, putting the county over the 1 per 1,000 threshold set by the state.

Another community testing event is 8-11 a.m. Wednesday at Douglas High School. Testing is free and doesn’t require an appointment. I got my results from the last testing in six days.

A quarter-acre fire up above Thornburg Canyon west of Markleeville is contained. The fire, reported at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, was just one of several left by the weekend’s thunderstorms.

A red flag warning for critical fire danger due to thunderstorms kicked off at 5 a.m. and is expected to be in place through 9 p.m. Carson Valley is on the far southern end of that Weather Service alert.

With the wet weather we’ve been having finally, it’s a good idea to tip out anything that gathers water. The Douglas County Mosquito Abatement District will be spraying on Tuesday morning. We’ve got quite enough virus stuff going around now without adding West Nile to the mix.

The postponed Pony Express Re-Ride is now cancelled. I let that one get away from me for a couple of weeks, but it wasn’t supposed to return until the end of August. The organizers decided on July 14 to get back in the saddle in June 2021.

Expect a fairly good chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Otherwise it should be sunny with a high temperature near 90 degrees and the wind light picking up out of the west to 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph, except where there are thunderstorms.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com