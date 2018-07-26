The July 26 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A celebration of the beginning of work on the new Carson Valley Community Food Closet Building is 10 a.m. today on Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. They hope to be finished by next May.

Expect the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park to be shakin' it, shakin' it, shake it tonight as Todd Morgan and the Emblems perform 6:30 p.m.

A 12-year-old boy reportedly suffered a broken ankle in a collision with a car on Kimmerling on Wednesday. I don't know the details, but it's a good reminder that the children are out and about for the next few weeks until school.

Recommended Stories For You

A California man who described himself as really drunk pulled a fire alarm in the wee hours Saturday that resulted in the evacuation of the Hard Rock. He was taken into custody after deputies tracked him to a camper in the parking lot.

We're not supposed to see much smoke today, so my bet is that it will be back. Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. with a high temperature of 96 degrees and the wind out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com