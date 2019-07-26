The July 26 R-C Morning Report

The wind sends the big flag flying over Minden Park on Thursday evening.

Genoa, Nev. — The skies opened up on Thursday and all heck broke loose. Of the 10 wildfires tracked by the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch five are in Alpine County. So far this morning the good news is the largest of those fires was a third of an acre.

I’m following up on two collisions in the Pine Nuts this morning. One involved a rollover near Pine Valley Road around 1:40 p.m. and the other was at 5:55 p.m. At least two people were transported as a result. There might well have been a worker injured in a lightning strike down at Sonora Junction, too.

As of this morning there were still two outages left over from last night. At one point there were 1,800 NV Energy customers without power on Thursday night. The stragglers are supposed to be back by 7 a.m.

Depending on the weather, Gardnerville’s hosting “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” at Heritage Park tonight. They generally start around 8:30 p.m.

There might be a trace of rain that fell in places around the Valley on Thursday. We might see some more today, just depends on the weather lottery. There’s a chance of more thunderstorms, too. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com