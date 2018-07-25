The July 25 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Smoke from the Ferguson Fire will be making a bee line for Carson Valley today, so expect some ill effects. Air quality has only dropped to moderate for the last few days, but I suspect that's about to change.

Yosemite Valley will close at noon today due to the fire, which is ranging along its western boundary. We may end up getting some of those tourists up at Tahoe so that's the good news, I suppose.

That fire is up to 60 square miles and firefighters only have a line around a quarter of it. It's burning outside the National Park but right across the main road in. I expect some additional traffic on Highway 395 as park visitors exit over Tioga Pass and head north.

Recommended Stories For You

It seemed warmer than 95 degrees on Tuesday, but that might have just been the humidity and smoke talking. The high could hit 96 degrees today under hazy skies.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com