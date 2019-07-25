The July 25 R-C Morning Report

Glider Girl is towed up over Genoa Lane for a flight on Wednesday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

glider tow

Genoa, Nev. — I don’t know if there’s a ticket left for the Celebrity Waiter Luau at Genoa Lakes tonight and Friday. You can check at FISH’s Minden Thrift Store or email katrina@nvfish.comto find out. That event starts at 6 p.m. both days.

If you’ve a hankering to go to a concert in Minden tonight and don’t mind bringing your own chair, Todd Morgan and the Emblems are performing at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park 6 p.m. today. More on that at http://www.dangberg.org

Around about that time, the congregation of High Sierra Fellowship will be breaking ground on their new church next to Heritage Park in Gardnerville.

Douglas County Mosquito Abatement will be fogging in the Ranchos after 9 p.m. weather permitting. They’ve been making their way across the Valley in pursuit of the bloodsuckers.

Mother Nature may be adding to the percussion tonight with a chance of thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 91 degrees. The Zephyr will pick up in the afternoon at 10-15 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com