The July 24 R-C Morning Report

A proper Genoa flower garden on Tuesday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — The Pinenut Fire near Walker grew to 12 acres Tuesday before firefighters in Mono County managed to get a handle on it, according to the Sierra Front. Started by a 4:15 p.m. lightning strike near Mill Creek, the fire threatened the town. Evacuations were lifted by 6:10 p.m.

A $589,441 contract to crack seal seven miles of road is up for discussion 4 p.m. today at the Regional Transportation Commission, which meets in the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St. Most of the roadwork looks like it will be done in the Johnson Lane area from the list.

Meanwhile, the Douglas County Mosquito Abatement District will be fogging in the Gardnerville Ranchos after 9 p.m. tonight and Thursday, weather permitting.

Basque researcher Iker Saitua will present a discussion of the sheep industry in Carson Valley during World War II 10 a.m. today at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park in Minden. Bring a chair.

It looks like deputies broke up a juvenile drinking party down on Walker View Road with seven arrests on Tuesday. The youngest person arrested was 16.

Expect sunny skies today and a high near 91 degrees, with the wind out of the west at 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

