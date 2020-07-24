The July 24, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Pea sized hail and heavy rain hit East Valley Road near Stockyard on Thursday.

Kurt HIldebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Three quarters of the dozen new cases of coronavirus reported on Thursday were Douglas County residents, bring the county’s total to 120. We’re holding steady for active cases, with 32 on Thursday, so a bunch of Douglas cases went onto the recovered list.

Minden-Johnson Lane continues to the county hotspot with 37 cases followed by the Gardnerville Ranchos with 18, Gardnerville with 16, Indian Hills with 15 and Stateline with a dozen.

If you think you’ve got the coronavirus and want a test, call your health provider or Carson City Health and Human Services at 775-283-4789 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the middle of Thursday’s excitement, the driver of a pickup towing a trailer drove away from a collision on Waterloo near Highway 88. A tip led deputies to a Gardnerville Ranchos address where the driver was taken into custody.

I had a report that .87 inches of rain fell in the East Valley in an hour or so. There were several impressive lightning strikes, including the one that set the Topsy Fire.

As usual, the heaviest rain fell nowhere near a gauge. Upper Johnson Lane had .2 inches while Fish Springs showed .21 inches. Genoa had the tiniest fraction of an inch of rain.

The potential for thunderstorms continues 1-8 p.m. today. Saturday is supposed to be clear, but they are back on Sunday and Monday.

Otherwise expect sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. A 5 mph wind is expected out of the west this afternoon, so if you’ve got sudden gusts, a thunderstorm is approaching.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com