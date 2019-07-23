The July 23 R-C Morning Report

Red sky at night in this photo taken by Margaret Pross on Monday evening.

Genoa, Nev. — All we saw were clouds to the east, but a dry lightning storm left a slew of fires in its wake across Northern Nevada. It was pretty much sheer luck we didn’t see the same thing here.

An outage affected 124 Gardnerville Ranchos customers of NV Energy between 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday was due to a bad underground cable, the company said.

Apparently the woman arrested on Sunday with a vehicle that was reported stolen gave authorities the wrong identity, which was revealed when the arrest was reported through the area. I was in court on Monday and she was sticking to the other name. We’ll learn her true identity today, which honestly ended up generating more press than if she’d just said who she was in the first place. There’s a lesson there somewhere.

Speaking of lessons, the library is hosting its creating with 3D printing pens session 4 p.m. today at the Minden branch. The library is located at 1625 Library Lane.

It might be a little bit cooler today with the high hitting 89 degrees under mostly sunny skies and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph in the afternoon, and getting up to 30 mph tonight.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com