The July 23, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Two great egrets seen from Mottsville Lane in Gardnerville on Monday morning.

Kimra McAfee photo

Genoa, Nev. — The half-dozen or so lighting fires in Wellington Hills in far eastern Douglas County on Wednesday appear to be out this morning. Located across Antelope Valley from Topaz Ranch Estates, the Ridge, Spring Gulch, Desert Creek and Dry 2 fires have all been contained or controlled at a quarter acre or smaller.

A Douglas man in his 20s who was exposed to the coronavirus at a worksite was one of three residents reported with the virus on Wednesday. A man in his 70s and a woman in her teens brought the Douglas total active cases to 31 and recoveries to 81.

Community testing is being conducted 8-11 a.m. today at Carson High School. Four-hundred tests are available to anyone living in Douglas, Carson, Lyon or Storey. The four counties have seen nine deaths, with 13 people hospitalized. I got my results from last week’s community test on Tuesday, so results back in less than a week in my completely unscientific poll.

We got employment numbers on Tuesday that show the number of jobless are down quite a bit, but those numbers also showed a 31 percent increase in the workforce. I talked to the state and that’s more statistical anomaly than stampede. The number of jobless workers went from 4,278 in April to 1,955 in June, so the unemployment rate is closer to 9 percent than the 7 being reported.

Hey! Remember the Census? Douglas has had a 64 percent response rate, with 51.7 percent of those online. You might get a reminder postcard in the mail whether you’ve completed it or not, and a few folks will get a visit from a Census taker. At 61.5 percent, Nevada is pretty close to its self-response rate of 61.4 percent in 2010.

The Douglas County Public Library is extending its summer reading program to the end of August. You can register for it at douglascountynv.beanstack.org

There’s a small chance of thunderstorms in the forecast this afternoon, which will decrease through the weekend giving us a break from the drumbeat of thunder from the last week. Expect the high temperature to hit 87 degrees today with a chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com