The July 22 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I’m following up on a report of a power outage from Saturday in the Gardnerville Ranchos. If I get more I’ll tell everyone.

We should probably be prepared for more outages with a heat advisory in effect for Western Nevada through 11 p.m. today.

According to the thermometer at Minden-Tahoe Airport it was still 96 degrees at 6:40 p.m. Sunday. It didn’t drop below 80 until 9:30 p.m. The real issue is not the high temperature, it’s that temperatures aren’t dropping at night. The low this morning was 55 degrees.

If you have to be out in the heat, wear light-weight clothing, drink lots of water and God’s sake don’t leave children and pets unattended in vehicles.

Today’s high temperature is expected to hit 94 degrees, with the winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph in the afternoon. There’s a chance of thunderstorms before 11 p.m.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com