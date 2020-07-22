The July 22, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Douglas County School Board President Robbe Lehmann serves as call-in host for public comment about the Douglas County School District's reopening plan.

Genoa, Nev. — The hail was so loud, Gardnerville Ranchos resident and school board Trustee Linda Gilkerson said she couldn’t hear what was being said at last night’s school board meeting. A thunderstorm plowed through Carson Valley on Tuesday dumping rain in spots and leaving a few small fires in its wake.

East Fork firefighters responded to a fire off Toni Court and another near Sunrise Pass Road. The fires resulted in a slough of 911 calls as residents saw smoke plumes from different perspectives and reported fires in Fish Springs and off Pinenut Road. Both of the lightning fires were extinguished.

I’ve written the school board story and it should be online shortly. School Board trustees approved a plan to combine opening the schools with distance learning on Tuesday night after five hours.

There’s a red flag warning in effect for more of the same, with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Like the school plan, the thunderstorms will also be a hybrid, though in this case of wet and dry storms.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with a high temperature today of 88 degrees. The National Weather Service is giving even odds we’ll see some rain out of today’s storm.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com