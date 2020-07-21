The July 21, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The driver of a pickup accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake on Monday morning.

Joely Abdoo/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — A red flag warning goes into effect 1-9 p.m. today for thunderstorms and accompanying strong winds. A fire weather watch has been issued for Wednesday for the same reason.

Plans for the start of school will be presented to school board trustees at a virtual meeting 4 p.m. today. The plans include in-person, distance and a combination of the two, in addition to information on how the district proposes to keep staff and students safe. Visit https://dcsd1-nv.schoolloop.com/boardnews to look up the agenda and how to participate.

No one was injured when a vehicle went through the front of Chase Property Management in Minden on Monday morning, but it might be a bit before that office is back in action.

East Fork firefighters and Douglas County deputies took to the high seas on Monday afternoon to aid boaters in distress. East Fork responded to Topaz Lake to help two boats get out of the water as thunderstorms approached while Douglas Sheriff’s Marine 7 responded to Dead Man’s Point at Lake Tahoe to rescue a dozen seagoing citizens on a disabled craft.

The Hog Fire burning near Susanville is at 12,188 acres this morning and won’t be contained until the end of the month. Smoke from the fire continues to drift south.

A tenth of an inch of rain fell north of Genoa on Monday afternoon, the first precipitation to fall since June 10. Today expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with a high of 94 degrees. Thunderstorms remain in the forecast until 11 p.m.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com