The July 20, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Susi Sequoia captures a rattlesnake at her mother-in-law's home off Foothill Road.

Katherine Replogle

Genoa, Nev. — The rosy sunrise this morning is courtesy of the 5,200-acre Hog Fire burning west of Susanville in Lassen County. The fire started on Saturday. The haze isn’t enough to significantly affect air quality in the Valley.

The Douglas County Board of Health is scheduled to hear an update on the coronavirus outbreak at its meeting 3 p.m. today. They’re meeting through Zoom and you can get the information by going to http://www.douglascountynv.gov and clicking on agendas.

I counted a half-dozen more Douglas cases over the weekend but the regular weekend reports from Carson City Health and Human Services have been suspended. You can see for yourself at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/

The weekend’s thunderstorms left a couple of small fires in its wake. A single tree burning north of JackWright Pass near the Douglas-Lyon line burned about a third of an acre on Sunday before firefighters brought it to heal. There were also small fires east of Fish Springs and on Hawkins Peak on Saturday.

The haze will stick around until around 3 p.m. with the wind calm picking up to 5 mph out of the northwest. We might see some thunderstorms tonight before 10 p.m. The high is forecast to hit 96 degrees.

