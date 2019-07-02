The July 2 R-C Morning Report

Genoa resident Debrine Smedley's painting of Lillian Virgin passing out candy will be featured in this year's Candy Dance poster. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — New rates were approved for customers of Douglas County’s water systems on Monday to applause. The new rates affect around 4,000 people. Douglas is not the largest water purveyor in the county.

Commissioners will meet for a couple of minutes at 2 p.m. today to correct an error that raised Genoans tax rate. Their rate was supposed to remain the same.

The towns of Gardnerville and Minden have items on their agendas this week to work with the county on their respective portions of the master plan. Gardnerville Town Board members meet 4:30 p.m. today. Minden meets 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

We had a presidential candidate in Minden on Monday night. California author Marianne Williamson talked to Douglas County Democrats at their headquarters. The Nevada Democratic caucus takes place Feb. 22, 2020, and will be third in the nation.

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of 85 degrees. The wind will be out of the west 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph this afternoon.

