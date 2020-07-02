The July 2, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A box of actual fireworks collected by the East Fork Fire Protection District and in lockdown in Douglas will be destroyed next winter.

Sgt. Jeff Schemenauer/Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Genoa, Nev. — Regional Transportation commissioners voted Wednesday to recommend abandoning an effort to complete Drayton Boulevard in Pleasantview. County road engineer Jon Erb said he’s received calls opposing the road but doesn’t remember getting one demanding it be finished.

Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis will lay out her plan for the General Election for Douglas County commissioners at their regular meeting today. Commissioners are scheduled to meet virtually 1 p.m. today at https://youtu.be/AY3Wixl3rhw

Commissioner Wes Rice said he was getting reports that people are parking boat trailers north of Cave Rock and then walking through the tunnel to get to the boat landing. That doesn’t seem like a good plan to me at all.

A Douglas man in his 60s with a connection with a previous coronavirus case became the 70th Douglas resident to have the virus on Wednesday, but five folks came off the active case list bringing that back down to 20.

County, state and federal offices are definitely going to be closed on Friday. The R-C hasn’t reopened, so that’s not going to change, and as always you can get me via email during the day.

We had a little 1.1 magnitude shaker 3 miles east of Topaz Lake 10:08 p.m. Wednesday. I’m surprised we haven’t seen more earthquakes in the vicinity, given the recent activity further south.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees today with the wind picking up out of the west at 5 mph in the afternoon. The wind will pick up to 10-15 mph after 5 p.m. gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com