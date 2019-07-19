The July 19 R-C Morning Report

Roger Falcke got a picture of me interviewing the owner of a sheep at the Genoa Fourth of July Parade.

Genoa, Nev. — “Always…Patsy Cline” returns for it’s final three-day engagement starting tonight at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Tickets are $25 at the door.

This weekend will be a bit busy with the Dangberg Western Jamboree, the Northern Nevada Pond Tour and an Apollo 11 Experience at the Library on Saturday. For more pick up a copy of The R-C on stands now, and check the calendar.

Douglas Animal Welfare Group is hosting a kitten evacuation adoption event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the animal shelter. They’ve been inundated by kittens recently and are hoping they can find some folks to at least foster them while they find homes.

Scam callers are starting to claim their from Medicare asking people for their private information in exchange for DNA testing kits. Why any legitimate outfit would need a Social Security or Medicare number instead of just your address is beyond me. Go to consumer.ftc.gov for a full range of crazy scams.

Sunday and Monday might well be the hottest days this summer so far with the high hitting 94 degrees. That’s just a degree warmer than average for the day. That heat could generate some thunderstorms Sunday night.

Today expect the high temperature to hit 91 degrees under sunny skies with the wind 5-10 mph out of the west in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com