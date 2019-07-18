The July 18 R-C Morning Report

TRE resident John Flaherty captured a photo of the setting full moon on Thursday.

Moon over Topaz

Genoa, Nev. — As of this month, there are 860 confirmed vacation home rentals in Douglas County 540 of which have permits. Of the 19 rentals found in East Fork, five are still out of compliance. One’s seeking a bed and breakfast permit and the other was issued a $5,000 fine. The rest are getting a second notice, according to the VHR Task Force report being presented to the county.

County commissioners will hear public comment on extending the recently completed multi-use path eight miles from Sand Harbor to Spooner Lake.

Douglas County commissioners meet 1:30 p.m. today at Stateline.

It’s time for the Third Thursday Wine Walk in downtown Gardnerville, and rumor has it The R-C will be participating 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sign up at Big Daddy’s or the Gardnerville Station.

If you hurry, you might be able to do that and hit the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park in time for the showing of Buster Keaton’s “The General,” which is also tonight.

Today’s predicted 90-degree high temperature is 3 degrees cooler than average and a long ways from the 105-degree record. We should see a sudden bump up to 95 degrees on Sunday. Southwest winds will be 5-10 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com