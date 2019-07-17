The July 17 R-C Morning Report

Alpine County Sheriff's Sgt. Tom Minder took this photo from the fire near Indian Creek Reservoir on Monday.

Genoa, Nev. — Federal fire investigators believe the Airport Fire in Alpine County was the result of an illegal campfire. Fortunately, the fire didn’t burn any structures or result in any injuries.

Douglas County is forming a volunteer Complete County committee for the 2020 Census. If you’re interested in participating call the county manager’s office at 782-9821 by Aug. 23.

The Douglas County Board of Health meets 3 p.m. today at the historic county courthouse, 1616 Eighth St. They’ll be talking about regional partnerships and Adult Day Club at the community & senior center.

One of my regular contributors would like to remind folks to signal when they’re in the roundabout and to remember to yield to whomever is in there.

The state will be closing one lane in places on the Valley side of Kingsbury Grade starting today and running through the rest of the month. They won’t be working Fridays or weekends.

Expect sunny skies today with the high climbing up to 90 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Now, just cut and paste this forecast in for the rest of the week, because it’s not going to change much.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com