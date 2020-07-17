The July 17, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A spotted fawn runs for cover in Genoa on Thursday night.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Two Douglas big box stores were among those cited for failing to enforce coronavirus requirements. The Topsy Walmart and the Jacks Valley Home Depot appeared on a list issued by the Nevada Department of Industrial Relations as receiving $8,675 fines on Thursday.

Alpine County announced its second coronavirus case on Thursday while Douglas had a break from the steady drumbeat of case reports.

I counted more than a dozen lightning strikes in Alpine County this side of Luther Pass on Thursday. At least one turned into a tenth of an acre fire in Hope Valley. That’s contained, but there’s a possibility we’ll see one of the other strikes turn into a fire over the next few days.

There was a lot of wind and very little rain on Thursday afternoon as wine walkers were setting up. One gust around 3:35 p.m. hit 49 mph at Minden-Tahoe Airport. By 6 p.m. the wind had settled down.

We could see more of the same today with sunny skies and isolated thundershowers after 2 p.m. Winds could gust up to 30 mph. Things settle down a bit over the weekend with highs hitting the mid-90s.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com