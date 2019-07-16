The July 16 R-C Morning Report

Margaret Pross sent in this photo of a doe and fawn seeking shade near Foothill Road.

Deer and fawn

Genoa, Nev. — A quick response put down the first real wildfire of the season is fairly good order. Indian Creek Campground was supposed to open 6 p.m. Monday after being evacuated. The 21-acre fire was on BLM land near the Alpine County Airport.

It was Genoa’s turn for mosquito spraying last night, which was none to soon, according to residents. Spraying just affects adult flying mosquitoes, so keep wearing the DEET.

Voting is open in The R-C’s Best of Contest. Copies of the ballot went out in Saturday’s edition. You can also vote once a day online at http://www.recordcourier.com/best-of-carson-valley-2019. I tried it and that was a lot easier than trying to fill out the form.

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 89 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com