The July 16, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Screeners work to process an early crowd who turned out on Wednesday morning for coronavirus testing at Douglas High School. Three-quarters of the tests were done by 9:30 a.m.

Genoa, Nev. — An elderly Topaz Ranch Estates woman who wandered off in the 90-degree heat on Wednesday was found safe by a Douglas County deputy after more than two hours of searching the south county community.

Alpine County is doing community testing 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in Woodfords for residents. Public Health Officer Dr. Richard Johnson is urging Alpine residents to keep turning out for tests in order to justify staying open.

Three of the five new coronavirus cases were Douglas residents, including a woman in her 20s with a social connection to an out of state case a man in his 40s with no connection to a previous case and a man in his 70s with a connection. Douglas has had 97 cases so far with 31 active and 66 recoveries.

Schat’s Bakery and Restaurant is up for an on-site unrestricted liquor license today at the Douglas County Liquor Board meeting virtually 1 p.m. today. Located next to the COD Casino, we’ve been getting wafts that the bakery is actually in the oven for a year.

County commissioners will hear a presentation on the Carson River watershed from the Subconservancy today. Also on the agenda is the appointment of pro and con committees for the open space tax going on the ballot. The link to the meeting is https://youtu.be/IGIUKk4aJ-s

While the fire weather watch has been canceled for Douglas County, it was upgraded to a red flag warning for Alpine and Mono counties. Since thunderstorms don’t have a map, there’s a possibility we could see some in our corner of Nevada.

Minden-Tahoe Airport reported a high of 95 degrees on Wednesday, which is also the forecast high temperature for today. The wind will pick up out of the northeast at 5 mph in the afternoon, along with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com