The July 15 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I wager East Fork is among the firefighting agencies being demobilized off the 1,151-acre Jasper Fire, which was 45-percent contained at last report. The fire’s burning near Spanish Springs and prompted evacuations on Saturday. At $500,000, it’s the most expensive fire currently being fought in Nevada.

Target shooters sparked the Jasper Fire, which is a reminder to be careful with things that cause sparks out in the wilderness. Fire restrictions are in effect on public land, and should be kept in mind whatever you’re doing.

We seem to have got through Sunday’s red flag warning relatively unscathed in Douglas County. Let’s treat every day like there’s a red flag warning and be careful with fire.

I’ll follow up on a motorcycle wreck that occurred in Alpine on Sunday. It didn’t sound as though there was a serious injury but the motorcycle ended up 30 feet down the embankment.

It has been a month and a couple of days since the last rainfall in Minden, and there’s no reason to think things will change this week. Expect slightly cooler temperatures today with the high hitting 89 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

