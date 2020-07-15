The July 15, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Chambers Field resident Christine captured this photo of the sunset.

Christine Banker/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — Community coronavirus testing will be conducted at Douglas High School 8-11 a.m. today. There are 400 tests available and no reservations are required. Douglas had six folks turn up with the virus on Tuesday.

The start of school has been delayed a week in order to give officials more time to work out three plans for opening. School in Carson Valley is expected to start Aug. 17, while Lake schools will start Aug. 24. Three plans on opening Douglas schools are expected to be presented to school board trustees on Tuesday.

A fire weather watch for today has been cancelled. There is still a fire weather watch in effect for 2-9 p.m. Thursday when there’s a better chance for widespread thunderstorms.

There’s still a chance for thunderstorms in the forecast for tonight, but if they show up they’re expected to be slow enough to douse any lightning fires they might set. That might pose a problem for residents near the Numbers Fire burn.

If we don’t get thunderstorms, expect sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees and the wind out of the north 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com