The July 14, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A report and a proposal to schedule several meetings between July 21 and Aug. 7 go before school board trustees as part of the process for the district to deal with the upcoming school year and the coronavirus outbreak. Trustee’s meet 4 p.m. today through Zoom. Visit dcsd1-nv.schoolloop.com for more information.

Two Douglas men, one in his 40s and another in his 60s were reported Monday to have tested positive for coronavirus. Neither case was connected with a previously reported case. That makes 32 active cases in Douglas, with 56 recoveries.

Sierra Lutheran High School is hosting its annual open house for prospective students 6-7 p.m. tday at the school, 3601 Romans Road in Sunridge. Reservations are required by emailing bunderwood@slhs.com

Planning commissioners will hear an update on the 2020 master plan process 1 p.m. today. They’re meeting virtually at http://www.douglascountynev.com Find the link by clicking on agendas.

Francophiles will be celebrating Bastille Day today in recognition of the French revolution’s storming of the prison in 1789.

The Numbers fire hit 100 percent containment on Monday at 18,380 acres. I saw a small plume of smoke way up in the Pine Nuts on Monday morning.

Fire weather watches have been issued for 2-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday due to forecast electrical storms. Those may convert to red flag warnings as today progresses.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees. The wind will be out of the east at 5 mph, calming in the afternoon.

