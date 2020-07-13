The July 13, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Geese fly over Minden during Friday night's spectacular sunset.

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas was tied with Lyon County at 31 active coronavirus cases on Sunday evening. Douglas still trails both Carson and Lyon in total cases by a wide margin with 86 cases to Carson’s 220 and Lyon’s 145.

The Numbers Fire is at 98 percent containment this morning as firefighters begin rehab and to head out to other fires. The fire wrapped up at 18,342 acres.

We made it through Sunday’s red flag warning without any additional fires, so that’s good. East Fork helped out Central Lyon firefighters who were battling the 320-acre 10-Mile Fire 1:30 p.m. Saturday north of Highway 50 between Mark Twain and Stagecoach.

There’s a report of an injury collision on Highway 338 about midway between Wellington and Bridgeport that occurred at 5:52 a.m. Pretty sure it will be cleared soon.

It was a little hotter than average on Sunday with 96 degrees, but 5 degrees short of the record set in 1999. We may wind up further from the record of 104 degrees set 15 years ago today with a forecast high of 91 degrees.

Expect sunny skies today with the wind out of the southwest picking up to 10-15 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier.