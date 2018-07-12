The July 12 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. —Residents are meeting 6-8 tonight at the Fish Springs Volunteer Fire Department about a proposed roundup on the herd of wild horses living there.

I'm not sure what Minden did with the vacation home rental ordinance, but I know that Genoans decided to continue the discussion until their August meeting, which will be the day before county commissioners meet on the issue.

More than 100 teenagers are gathering at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Minden this morning to participate in a trek recreating the journey of the pioneers West, including handcarts used to transport their belongings.

Author Nancy Raven will be talking about her post office book at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center 6 p.m. while flamenco guitarist Milton Merlos will be performing at the Dangberg Home Ranch at 6:30 p.m.

A fire weather watch was cancelled for today since it looks like the thunderstorms are going to stay well south, and will be juicier than anticipated.

With the chance of thunderstorms delayed until Friday, expect sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-90s.