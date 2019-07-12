The July 12 R-C Morning Report

Douglas County Mosquito Abatement has been spraying, but there's plenty of mosquitoes where those came from.

mosquitospraying

Genoa, Nev. — “Always … Patsy Cline” opens tonight at the CVIC Hall in Minden 7:30 p.m. Krista Jenkins has the title role, while Lisa Bommarito will do the narration in the show.

“Incredibles 2” will be tonight’s movie in Heritage Park in Gardnerville. The movie is free. There are a few events this weekend. Check The R-C Calendar for more information.

If you go to the movie in the park or any outdoor event be sure to bring your mosquito spray. The little buggers are out there and they are hungry. Mosquito Abatement is spraying, but we need to spray, too.

If you plan to go to Alpine County to beat the heat, keep in mind that the Death Ride will be closing Monitor Pass 5 a.m. to noon and Ebbetts Pass 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Minden-Tahoe Airport reports it got up to 91 degrees on Thursday. The forecast for today is 93, which is only a degree higher than average and well short of the 101 degree record set in 1999.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com