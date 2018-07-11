The July 11 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A mixed-use commercial project in Gardnerville won a planning commission recommendation on Tuesday at the building that now houses Guns and Ammo. The commercial will remain as it is, but apartments will be built around it, extending the southern edge of Gardnerville a tad.

The continuing discussion of expanding the vacation home rental ordinance into East Fork Township will go before the town boards of Minden and Genoa tonight. Minden meets 5:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall while Genoans gather in the Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.

I was going point out the 1.06 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday night might be the thundering hooves of wild horses. However, it was near Fredericksburg, so that joke went galloping off into the sunset.

A fire weather watch for today was cancelled, but the one for Thursday is still on for 1-9 p.m. There's a chance we'll see thunderstorms with limited rainfall and outflow winds of 40-50 mph, so watch the mountains for smoke.

Today expect sunny skies and a high temperature around 96 degrees. The breeze will be out of the north at 5 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com