The July 11 R-C Morning Report

A vehicle destroyed in a fire on Wednesday on Riverview in the Gardnerville Ranchos. Kurt Hildebrand photo

mishaps-rcr-071319-b

Genoa, Nev. — A vehicle fire on Riverview was put out in good order after what looks like a pickup caught fire on Wednesday. It was a pretty scary initial call at 11:15 a.m. on Riverview Drive. Firefighters had it knocked down in 15 minutes and the garage door didn’t show any scorching. East Fork Battalion Chief Scott Fraser said the fire wasn’t suspicious.

Highway 395 historian David Woodruff will be discussing the route that serves as our and several other main streets along the eastern slope of the Sierra 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville.

Today is World Population Day and if you think it’s getting more crowded you’re right. As of this month, there are an estimated 7.58 billion people on the planet. The good news? Annual population growth will drop below 1 percent next fiscal year for the first time since 1950.

It cracked 90 degrees for the first time in a month on Wednesday at Minden Tahoe Airport. Today the forecast is for the high to hit 91, which is still a degree short of average, under sunny skies. The breeze will pick up in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com