The July 10 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Sierra Front has the James Loop Fire pegged at 280 acres. The fire started at a construction site at about 1 p.m. Monday. Downslope winds drove it toward Jacks Valley Road. That was a good thing, because it meant it was heading to where firefighters were able to stop it. No homes were lost, and by 7 p.m. people were able to return home.

Planning commissioners are meeting at 9 a.m. to debate new rules for vacation home rentals that would expand the ordinance into the East Fork Township. There are about 480 rentals in the Tahoe Township now. Planning commissioners are meeting at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Douglas County School trustees are meeting 4 p.m. today at the Airport Training Center, but I'm not entirely sure why. There's public comment on the agenda, and that's pretty much it.

While we had a red flag warning on Sunday, technically the Topaz Fire occurred before it took effect. There was no warning on Monday. Until we get some serious precipitation, I suggest we treat every day as a red flag day.

Fire weather watches have been issued for 1-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, which should turn into red flag warnings later today.

Today expect sunny skies with the winds light and variable 5-10 mph out of the west this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrad@recordcourier.com