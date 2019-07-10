The July 10 R-C Morning Report

The Minden Splash Pad gets work on Tuesday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Planning commissioners voted 7-0 on Tuesday to approve the new master plan maps without a receiving area swap that would eventually allow Park Holdings to build up to 2,500 homes on their land north of Minden and Gardnerville.

The Bible says God notices the fall of every sparrow. Around 2,500 Douglas County residents, mostly at Stateline, noticed the fall of a bird at an NV Energy substation that resulted in their power being off between 10 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Between the outage, a semi hitting the mountainside halfway up the Valley side and a structure fire on Tramway, Kingsbury was a happening place on Tuesday.

Kim Harris will be showing her acting chops 6:30 today with a Chautauqua of Lizzie Borden at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

Work on the Minden Splash Pad is expected to finish up today and it could reopen on Thursday. That thing has been quite popular with the younger set.

We’re creeping up on the 91-degree average temperatures with today expected to hit 89 degrees under sunny skies. So far July has been running 5 degrees cooler than average. The Zephyr will be 5-10 mph out of the west gusting to 20 mph this evening.

