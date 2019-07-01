The July 1 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Genoa power outage was fixed by noon on Sunday after being out for more than nine hours. That was the second long outage to hit Carson Valley in three days, without any serious accompanying weather.

Road work down south shifted to nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights through around July 18, with one-way traffic in place and up to 30-minute delays as traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternate directions of travel through the work zone on Highway 395 from the California stateliness near Topaz Lake through the Holbrook Junction to south of Ray May Way.

County commissioners will discuss the new water rates today. The new rates are part of the settlement of a lawsuit to combine accounting for the various water systems, including the Johnson Lane, Johnson Lane, Sheridan and a couple of small Lake Tahoe systems. Commissioners meet 1 p.m. today at the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

Today’s commission meeting times out at about three hours. Given the nature of some of the discussions, don’t be surprised if it goes over, though.

As far as precipitation goes, June was slightly below average, though no one counts on the month to make up any shortfalls. National Weather Service records show a third of an inch fell during the month, slightly less than the .39 inch average. There’s only roughly an inch to go to hit the 8.89-inch average.

It doesn’t look like this week will add anything to that with sunny skies and highs in the 80s through Sunday. Today will be sunny with a high of 85 degrees. Expect the Zephyr to pick up in the afternoon 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com