The July 1, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The coronavirus equation came up 13 on Tuesday night, with Carson City Health and Human Services reporting 13 new cases and 13 recoveries. Four of the new cases were Douglas residents including a woman in her 50s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s, who recently traveled.

Members of the Regional Transportation Commission will discuss the future of Drayton Boulevard at their meeting 4 p.m. today at the historic Douglas County Courthouse in Minden. The road, which ends at Pleasantview would cost $3 million to build according to a 2016 estimate and the county has $450,000 to build it.

Minden Town Board members will discuss a development application for Shoe Tree Brewery which plans opening a branch in the Ironwood Center 5:30 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall. Also on the agenda is a request to close streets on Aug. 14 for the Main Street Car Show & Shine.

Firefighters responded to a 25-square-foot wild fire by Jacks Valley Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday and a report of someone setting off fireworks near the Old Power Dam south of Gardnerville.

With the Fourth landing on a Saturday, most government offices will be closed on Friday, so plan accordingly.

It looks like we’ll have a mild Fourth of July with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Today the high temperature is forecast to hit 84 degrees under sunny skies with the winds out of the west at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph in the afternoon.

