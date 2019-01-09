The Jan. 9 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Incumbents Brenda Robertson and Kelly Gardner were reappointed to the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Commission on Tuesday night. Stateline resident Nanette Hansel, a project manager with Ascent Environmental, was picked for the third slot.

Tonight, commissioners wrap up their appointments starting with a discussion of Tom Stone's contract as county manager. Then it's time to finish up board appointments.

Genoa is the first stop on the radon roadshow 6:30 p.m. tonight at the town hall. If you miss this one they'll be back at the CVIC Hall in Minden on Jan. 17.

At Minden, Town Board members will hear discussion on the renovation of the restrooms under the park gazebo. Minden Town Board meets 5:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall.

It rained in Genoa last night and that might have been out chance of rain before 10 a.m. There's a possibility of showers until 4 p.m. with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 50 degrees. Expect the dry cycle out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com