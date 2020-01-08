The Jan. 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It might be another two years before the state works on Highway 395, Gardnerville Town Board members learned on Tuesday. In a letter to the town, the state hedged its previous 2021 date for working on Main Street, saying it could be 2022 before work between Waterloo and First Street is done.

A 50-unit townhome project in Minden was approved 3-2 on Tuesday evening at the tail end of a long county commission meeting.

Douglas County proclaimed its support for keeping its wild horses wild on Tuesday. Members of the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates have been working for a half-dozen years to manage the horses.

While it didn’t snow or rain in the Valley, there are road controls on Highway 50 at Spooner Junction. There are also controls on Highway 88 from Pickett’s Junction past Silver Lake and on 89 to Meyers and over Echo Summit.

Minden Town Board members will discuss a $50,000 contract to prepare an arsenic mitigation plan for its water system. While not in violation of the EPA standard, there’s a chance the feds might move that line downward again. Minden provides water to Douglas County’s north Valley customers, Indian Hills and Carson City. Minden meets 5:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall.

Genoans will hear a presentation on radon and a suggestion to move their meetings to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Meanwhile, the Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District meeting for tonight has been cancelled.

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 46 degrees today with a chance of snow again tonight. The wind will be out of the southwest at 10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com