The Jan. 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Two new planning commissioners will take their seats today to hear Park Cattle's request for 187 homes on the Klauber Ranch. Mark Neddenriep, David Akola join reappointed planning commissioner Anje de Knijf on the advisory panel, which meets 10 a.m. today at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St. in Minden.

A project that would allow 75 patio homes on roughly 18 acres next door on the former Harvey's Ranch next to the Genoa Lakes North Course was denied 4-1 by commissioners during a nearly 10-hour meeting.

Gardnerville Town Board members will open the year by taking up trash rates. At their meeting 4:30 p.m. today, there will be a public hearing on increasing trash rates 4 percent for residential and 7 percent for commercial customers. Gardnerville meets at its offices 1407 Main St.

County commissioners will be back at the appointment grind 5 p.m. today to pick members of the Airport Advisory and 911 Surcharge advisory committees, Parks and Recreation Commission and Law Library Board. There are nine applicants for the parks board, including incumbents Kelly Gardner and Brenda Robertson.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature approaching 50 today. There's a chance it will rain after 10 p.m., so say goodbye to whatever snow remains in the Valley from the weekend's storm.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com