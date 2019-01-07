The Jan. 7 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — With a score of towns and districts all of which have elected officials, the county and the school board, there could be close to 50 people taking the oath of office this morning at the historic Douglas County Courthouse. The event is 9 a.m.

County commissioners meet starting at noon today by picking a chairman and vice-chairman, then honoring East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins and Assessor Doug Sonnemann and declaring January radon month.

Then they delve into more than three hours of training in the open meeting law, ethics, orientation and community development.

While I doubt planning commission appointments will start right at 5 p.m., stranger things have happened. They've got 14 people to interview so maybe the new chairman will move things along

It snowed through much of the evening on Sunday, but it wouldn't do me any good to stick a ruler in it today, thanks to the wind and relatively warm temperatures. Minden-Tahoe Airport recorded a 54 mph gust at 1 a.m.

Heavenly Ski Resort reported another foot of snow, bringing the total for the storm to 18 inches from the storm.

It's pretty warm out this morning at 44 degrees this morning, which is just 2 degrees off the forecast high today. We could see some more showers before 10 a.m., then partly sunny skies and a southwest wind of 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com