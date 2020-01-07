The Jan. 7 R-C Morning Report

On Sunday while taking down his Christmas Tree, Carson Valley resident John O'Neill found this ornament he didn't remember putting on the tree. It's a Sierra silk moth that had just come out of its cocoon. Nelle O'Neill photo

christmasmoth

Genoa, Nev. — Two ordinances altering the zoning in the North Douglas County Specific Plan are scheduled to be introduced today at the Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting. The first reading is scheduled to take about 5 minutes each.

A tentative subdivision map creating 50 townhome lots on five acres north of the intersections of highways 395 and 88 goes before commissioners today. The single-family home portion of that project is well under way. County commissioners meet 1 p.m. at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

Gardnerville Town Board members will be discussing how much support they want to provide to Main Stret Gardnerville over the new three years. The town has been paying $45,000 a year, but hopes to take that down to $35,000 by the 2022-23 fiscal year. Gardnerville meets at 4:30 p.m. in the town offices, 1407 Main St.

The Carson River Basin is running at 84 percent of average thanks to a very wet December, which saw Minden receive 155 percent of its average moisture during the month. We’re just over a quarter of the way to average for the water year.

There’s a chance we’ll see a little boost in that department tonight with a chance of snow forecast after 10 p.m. Today expect mostly sunny skies with a high around 53 degrees with the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Any snow accumulation tonight will be less than a half inch, according to the Weather Service.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com