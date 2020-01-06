The Jan. 6 R-C Morning Report

Springlike weather brought robins out on Sunday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

robinredbreast

Genoa, Nev. — Today is the first day of filing for judges in Nevada. Both Douglas County District Judges Tod Young and Tom Gregory are up for election this year. District judge candidates in Douglas typically file with the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office in the old courthouse.

A couple of dozen homes in the Gardnerville Ranchos will be without water today due to work on the line. Written notices were issued late last week. If you didn’t get one, chances are quite good you’re water willWe’ be on. If you’re water is off, prepare for a couple of days boiling while they check the line for bacteria.

Dozens of species and thousands of birds were counted on Sunday for the last day of the Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count.

Around 200 people turned out on Saturday to meet with presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar at the Ironwood Center. Democrats are holding the first in the West caucus next month.

We’ve got two more nice days out and then winter pokes its head back around the curtain. Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 49 degrees. The high will climb to 53 on Tuesday. We might see snow Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com