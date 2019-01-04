The Jan. 4 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I'm calling the crowd for Cassandra Jones' investiture at roughly 200 people, though I'm rarely on the nose. Whatever the number, they did a pretty good job of filling the Community & Senior Center Dining Room in Gardnerville on Thursday night.

Birders will be gathering at the Riverfork Ranch in Genoa on Saturday morning for the annual Christmas Bird Count. This is just the first of the big bird events for the month of January. For more details, pick up a copy of The R-C and check the calendar.

Today is the calm before the storm, both politically and meteorologically. Next week there are no fewer than three commission meetings scheduled, plus the Gardnerville, Minden and Genoa town boards, Douglas County School Board and the planning commission.

Recommended Stories For You

A storm is rolling in with the Weather Service predicting rain and snow for Saturday and Sunday. We'll see what we get, but it's a good bet we'll definitely see some wind.

Today expect partly sunny skies with a high temperature of 51 degrees. The breeze will be 5 mph out of the southwest shifting to southeast in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com