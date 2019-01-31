The Jan. 31 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Today is the last day of Carson Valley Sertoma's big coat drive. There's a stack of locations where you can donate that are listed in The R-C calendar on newsstands now. Only a buck.

Reservations for next week's Republican Women's luncheon are also due today. RSVP at lrcal1@aol.comor call 782-5338.

It was a fairly dry December for the Stateline casinos gaming win, which was down 9.1 percent to $16.8 million, according to figures released this morning by the gaming control board. Carson Valley, which includes East Fork and Carson City was up 1.55 percent to $9.5 million.

The Amgen bicycle race returns to Carson Valley for the men's race on May 18 and May 22 for the women's race. The routes announced today travel up Foothill Road to Kingsbury Grade.

Today is supposed to be sunny with the high temperature at 55 degrees. Storm's arriving late Friday night with a good chance of some sort of precipitation on Saturday and Sunday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com