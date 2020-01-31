The Jan. 31 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — On Thursday, the 20-30 Club announced the parade theme for the 110th anniversary of the first Carson Valley Day. The theme is “Proud of the Red, White & Blue” for the June 11-14 celebration. Visit carsonvalley2030.com for more information.

Gardnerville will say farewell to Mashelle Begovich noon Saturday at St. Gall Catholic Church. The family is asking that donations in her name go to the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club or Me-For-Incredible Youth Inc. You can find out more about MeFiYi at http://mefiyi.org

It’s a fairly quiet weekend with the Douglas County Historical Society hosting Cookies with Evelyn 10 a.m. Saturday and the grand opening of Genoa Spa & Boutique in downtown Genoa at 11 a.m.

We might actually see some weather Sunday as a strong cold front pushes into Western Nevada on Ground Hog Day. There’s a chance of some snow falling in the Valley, though it should melt off quickly. More likely is the wind, which will gust to 40 mph.

As is typical when one of these storms rolls in, it will be quite warm with temperatures hitting 64 degrees today and 67 on Saturday under, fingers crossed, sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com